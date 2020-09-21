Akshay Kumar Unveils His New Dapper Look From 'Bellbottom' & Calls It ‘#Monslay’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media to share his new look from his much-awaited movie, Bellbottom. The actor also used the hashtag of '#MonSlay' with the picture. One may totally agree with his caption as the actor is completely slaying his new dapper look from the movie.

Akshay Kumar's new look from the Bellbottom out

Talking about the Phir Hera Pheri actor's new look, he can be seen sporting a cream-coloured full-sleeved turtle neck t-shirt. The actor has opted for a smart-looking cobalt blue checkered blazers to go with the same. The actor can be seen sporting olive green coloured pants and glares to go about with the dashing look. The Laxxmi Bomb actor can be seen holding a brown-coloured bag with the same. While one of his fans reacted saying, 'Dashing', others reacted leaving many heart emojis. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor and the reaction of the fans to the same.

Akshay Kumar reveals Huma Qureshi's role

Akshay will be reuniting with his 2017 film Jolly LLB 2 co-star Huma Qureshi in the movie and the two currently shooting for Bellbottom together in Glasglow, Scotland. A few days ago when Akshay's episode on the Bear Grylls show premiered on the OTT platform Discovery+, Huma took over Akshay's Instagram page to ask both him and Bear Grylls of shooting the episode together.

Few minutes into the video, at 6.10 minutes, one can see that the Bhool Bhulaiya actor states that Huma would be playing the role of a hijacker in the movie Bellbottom. However, Huma instantly denies by saying "No, I am Not". But only time will tell how the spy thriller unfolds as all the lead actors are still completing the first schedule of their movie.

The Hey Baby actor had recently shot for the Bear Grylls episode, which aired on the digital platform called Discovery+. The thrilling episode aired on Discovery Channel on September 14, 2020. A days ago on Akshay's birthday, a new poster of Akshay from his movie Bellbottom was also unveiled on Twitter as well. In the B&W pic, the actor dons a uniform as he poses for a photo at the airport. The actor will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the upcoming spy thriller.

