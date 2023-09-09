Akshay Kumar Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday With Son Aarav, Shikhar Dhawan

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday today, September 9. To make the day even more special, the actor visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Kumar was accompanied by Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, both of whom performed the bhasma aarti in the wee hours of Saturday morning and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakaal.

Akshay Kumar is currently preparing for the release of his film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

He was last seen in the film OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple

A video of Akshay Kumar performing aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain has been doing the rounds on social media. In it, the actor is seen offering prayer whilst dressed in an orange dhoti and a scarf. The Rowdy Rathore actor was accompanied by his sister, niece and son Aarav. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was spotted with Kumar, was also accompanied by his family. Both Kumar and Dhawan, along with their families, reached the Mahakaleshwar temple directly from Indore airport, as per reports.

(Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple on his birthday | Image: ANI)

Later, the actor addressed the media upon his exit from the temple. When asked about his visit and what he prayed for, Kumar said that the country should continue to grow and Baba's blessings should remain. When the media persons asked Dhawan if he'd prayed for India to win the World Cup, Kumar interjected, "Yeh sab choti choti cheezein hain." He added, Mahakaal pe badi badi cheezein maangte hain. World Cup nahi, usse bhi badi. Poore desh ki taraaki maangte hai. (These are small things, one has to wish for bigger things from Mahakaal. Not just World Cup, but the growth of the country)." The World Cup will take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

This is not the first time Akshay has visited the Mahakaleshwar temple. In October 2021, before commencing the shoot for OMG 2 -- shot in the city of Ujjain, Kumar had sought Lord Mahakaal's blessings. In OMG 2, Kumar plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva. The film, directed by Amit Rai, also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar's film's title changed amid India-Bharat row

On September 6, Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to announce that the title of his upcoming film had been changed from The Great Indian Rescue to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The move came amid the ongoing India-Bharat naming controversy. Alongside the title change announcement, the makers also released a motion poster of the film and revealed the movie's new release date.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming releases

Akshay Kumar has eight films in the pipeline including Sky Force for which he is currently shooting. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome 3 among others.