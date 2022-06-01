Akshay Kumar Wants Prithviraj Chauhan's Inclusion In History Books; 'Our Kings Were Great'

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Samrat Prithviraj, the Sooryavanshi star spoke about how the great king has been left out of our history textbooks. In a conversation with ANI, Kumar mentioned it was 'unfortunate' how Prithviraj Chauhan is only briefly mentioned, while the invaders have been detailed greatly.

He added that when director Chandraprakash Dwivedi told him about Samrat Prithviraj's tales, he was 'taken aback'. He strongly pointed out how there's 'nobody to write' about the king. He also appealed to the Education Minister to look into the matter and see if we can 'change it' or 'balance it'.

Akshay Kumar calls for the inclusion of Prithviraj Chauhan in history

Akshay added, "Im not saying you should not know about Mughals, but balance it out. Know about our kings also, they were great too. Bring it in front of everybody, our children would like to know about Maharana Pratap."

The director also spoke about how the film is being made keeping in mind all the proven historical facts intact. He said, "We have kept in mind the popular folklore while making our film. I have kept in mind that I shouldn't do something contradictory to history...Controversy is welcome because that'll give space for debate..."

Initially titled Prithviraj, the Yash Raj film had to undergo a name change after Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused it of hurting their sentiments. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed stating that the Rajput community was hurt. The project is based on Prithviraj Raso, an epic poem encapsulating the life of the Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Manushi Chillar will be seen in her Bollywood debut, playing the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. After facing various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will finally hit theatres on June 3, 2022. It will be released in multiple languages, namely- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ahead of the release, the director mentioned, "We hope every Indian watches our film to understand the sacrifice that one man did for our country.”

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH/ PTI)