Akshay Kumar Wishes Daughter, 'Sooryavanshi' Release Date | Bollywood Recap For Sept 25

'So Grateful To Be Her Son', Writes Abhishek As Jaya Bachchan Marks 50 Years In Cinema

One of the most sought after actors from the 70s in the Indian film industry, Jaya Bachchan is counted amongst the bigwigs of Bollywood who extensively contributed to the cinema. Debuting in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar at a young age in 1963, the veteran actor clocked in 50 years in the film industry as she continues to appear in several movies. Celebrating this milestone, her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to pay her a tribute as he penned a heartwarming note. Read More.

Akshay Kumar Wishes Daughter Nitara On 9th Birthday, Calls Her 'papa’s Precious Girl'

Actor Akshay Kumar who is quite close to his children, especially his daughter Nitara, penned a heartfelt wish on her birthday. The actor shared a picture on social media where he can be seen sitting on a chair while hugging his daughter Nitara who rests her head on his shoulder. Apart from this, Akshay captioned the picture with a beautiful note where he expressed his love for his daughter on her 9th birthday. Read More.

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' To Finally Release On Diwali, Announces Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi has finally got a release date and fans could not be happier. The news came after CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to function after October 22 in compliance with COVID norms. Akshay Kumar and the film's director, Rohit Shetty took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans and followers and thank CM Uddhav Thackeray. Read More.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Does Not Take 'panga' With Actor; Here's Why

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have recently been welcomed on The Kapil Sharma Show. Although they graced the show with their presence earlier this month, Kapil Sharma has been treating his fans with unseen clips from previous episodes on his YouTube channel. As part of his most recent clip, he can be seen quizzing Riddhima Kapoor Sahni about her bond with her brother and Bollywood sensation, Ranbir Kapoor. Read More.

Priyanka Chopra Starts Rehearsal For Global Citizen Festival 2021 In Paris, Shares Pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to pick up the microphone to host the upcoming Global Citizen Festival 2021 with Denis Brogniart. Appearing excited about the stint, the actor has been sharing her experience of arriving in Paris to prepare for the event with her fans. In the latest glimpse shared by the Quantico actor, fans get to see the huge setup built for the event. Taking to her Instagram on September 25, the 39-year-old shared a glimpse into her practice on the sets of the festival. In the video, she was seen wearing an all-white attire and discussing the script with the team. The video shared a look at the enormous setup built to conduct the virtual event, which will feature performances of several notable artists. The actor will be rehearsing with co-host Denis Brogniart. Read More.

(Image: Instagam/@akshaykumar)