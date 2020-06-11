Akshay Kumar Unites With Nashik City Police To Launch An Online Health Tracker For Cops

Akshay Kumar has collaborated with Nashik City Police to inaugurate a centralized online health system to monitor the health and fitness of its Police officers. The dashboard works as a single platform that provides vital health-related information to each and every police personnel, all in a glance at a single screen. Read to know more.

Akshay with Nashik Police inaugurates an online health system

The police force is working tirelessly amid coronavirus pandemic. On their work, Akshay Kumar said that the commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy. He stated that their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. The actor mentioned that we need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times. He believes that as the situation continues to persist, technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently. Akshay explained that the online Health monitoring system will help the Nashik City Police monitor the health and fitness of their police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil said that the Nashik City Police is dedicatedly working towards making sure its personnel are safe and healthy. They have to ensure that their workforce is healthy as they have to be available on the ground to constantly monitor movement in the city and help citizens. The Commissioner stated that with an online health monitoring system such as this, they can now monitor and capture the body vitals like temperature, heart rate, blood pressure. They can take the necessary steps to make sure the police force is healthy and fit. He explained that as the platform helps record the body temperature and pulse rate if there are any suspected cases among the force, they can immediately isolate and provide early intervention. Commissioner Patil added that technology is their enabler in these trying times and such online health platforms are truly helping the police force to fight this battle against the pandemic courageously.

The smart bands that were provided to the Nashik City Police force, are all synced and collaborated with the dashboard, through which it receives data of the personnel. Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii, explained that the combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 smart band can significantly help in isolating potential COVID-19 patients. Thus, monitoring emerging cases and preventing further spread among the Nashik City Police force. He mentioned that they are extremely happy to be of any help to the frontline workers and called them the true warriors in this fight against the pandemic.

