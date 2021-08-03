Akshay Kumar Wraps Up His Mumbai Schedule Of Raksha Bandhan; Says 'left As A Better Actor'

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. Kumar will star opposite Bhumi Pednekar, who is the female lead of the film. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and Kumar dedicates it to his sister, Alka Bhatia. The film is reported to be a special one that portrays relationships in the most unique and beautiful manner. Raksha Bandhan will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. These talented actors will play Akshay Kumar’s sisters on-screen.

In a recent post on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk.’ He also went on to specially mention his co-star, Pednekar, and wrote, ‘My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent.’ Further, he mentioned that he was leaving the sets of Mumbai as a better actor as he wrote, ‘And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor 🙏🏻’

Akshay Kumar’s transformation for Raksha Bandhan

The actor, who is otherwise a fitness enthusiast, mentioned that he enjoyed the halwa his mother prepares when he took on his weight gain journey for his role in the film. The actor prides himself on having gained weight in a healthy manner. He gained 5kgs to do justice to his role in Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar’s future projects

Bell Bottom is one of the actor’s upcoming films that has created anticipation among the audience. The film is a period spy thriller and also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film will be one of the first ones to be released on the big screen after the second wave of the pandemic. Akshay Kumar will play the role of a spy in the film. His aim will be to rescue several hostages from a hijacked plane. Bell Bottom is Kumar’s code name, and he must bring the hostages back to safety. Kumar will also star in Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey in the near future.

Image Credit: Twitter-Akshay Kumar

