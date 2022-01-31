Akshay Kumar Wraps Up 'Ram Setu' With Grand Celebration, Confirms Diwali Release; WATCH

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account on Monday to announce the wrap-up of his upcoming film Ram Setu. He shared a glimpse of the team behind the film and gave fans a sneak peek into the celebrations. Calling it an 'amazing project' he mentioned he learned a lot from the sets of the film.

Akshay Kumar announces wrap up of upcoming film Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Atrangi Re, took to his Instagram account to announce the wrap-up of his shoot for Ram Setu. He also mentioned that the team behind the film has worked hard on it and requested fans to show it their love. The clip he released to make the announcement also revealed that the film will get a theatrical release on Diwali 2022 and fans eagerly wait to see the fan-favourite actor on the big screen again. The upcoming film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Kumar. The clip the Sooryavanshi actor uploaded saw Fernandez, him, and other cast and crew members enjoying the grand celebration as they cut a huge cake.

The caption the BellBottom star penned down as he uploaded the post read, "Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again 🙈. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए 🙏🏻" (We have all worked very hard, now all we need is your love)

The team of the film recently wrapped up the Diu schedule of the shoot of the film and Kumar shared a glimpse of the location as he made the announcement. In the picture he uploaded, the Pani Kotha fortress-jail could be seen behind him as he stood before a water body. He spoke about the 'amazing memories' be made there and wrote, "Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya"

Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LWck7blngj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2021

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar