Akshay Kumar: 'You Don’t Need More Than 50-55 Days To Make A Film'

Akshay Kumar who is known for reaching the film sets early morning and on time believes that one shouldn't waste any time because the entire unit follows the lead star. He says if the star comes on time, the crew comes on time and if one is late then everyone takes it for granted and turns up late. He further gives an example of Kareena Kapoor and Kiara not working for more than 5-6 hours during Good Newwz shoot which was completed in 32 days.

According to Kumar, in an interview to a leading national daily, the actor sadi, one does not need more than 50-55 days to make a film. He justified the statement by saying that even Tom Cruise took 55 days to complete the shoot of 'Mission: Impossible'. 'Usse bhi badi film bana rahe ho kya! It’s one of the most amazing action films ever. I feel if you do proper homework, then you can work very fast'.

Akshay Kumar also spoke about the criticism he faced on 'Housefull 4' and said that he was ready for it. Kumar confessed that he knew it is a 'foolish comedy and senseless for sure' but also called it 'fun' and said that the film has its own fan base and he has to cater to everyone.

About Good Newwz

With a comic plot and terrific performances, Good Newwz saw a 30% jump in the numbers on day 2 of its release and later saw another jump on Day 3. The movie has reportedly minted a total of Rs 64 crores approximately. The film took a solo release at the box-office but faces competition from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that released a week before that. Meanwhile, Good Newwz has been receiving a trail of positive reviews from fans on social media.

Revised: Sun 25.65 cr. Total: ₹ 64.99 cr... Mon numbers should be strong at multiplexes... #NewYear celebrations will boost biz on Tue [31 Dec 2019] and Wed [1 Jan 2020]... Should cross ₹ 100 cr before Week 1 concludes. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

