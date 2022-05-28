Akshay Kumar's 1st Pic From Sets Of 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi Remake Leaked? Details Inside

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Samrat Prithviraj, also starring Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Amid this, a pic of the Sooryavanshi actor is creating a buzz on social media, which seems to be from the sets of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Akshay began shooting for the Soorarai Pottru remake with Radhika Madan in April. Despite keeping all the details about the project confidential, it seems like a picture from the sets has leaked on the internet.

Akshay Kumar's 1st pic from Soorarai Pottru remake leaked?

On Friday, a picture of Akshay Kumar went viral, which created quite a stir on social media with netizens guessing if it is from the sets of the Soorarai Pottru remake. The pic features the Bachchhan Paandey actor with disheveled long hair sitting outside a mud house. In the picture, he could be seen holding a cup of tea in his hand and the actor is comfortably sitting on the floor near the doorstep.

Akshay began to shoot the film earlier this year and then announced on social media, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes." The forthcoming film will be helmed by Sudha Kongara, who had also called the shots for the original film starring Suriya.

Akshay Kumar to star in Samrat Prithviraj

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj which chronicles the bravery and heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan as he fights Muhammad of Ghor. The film recently underwent a name change after the organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused the makers of being disrespectful.

In the letter addressed to Shree Rajput Karni Sena, obtained by Republic Media Network, the makers responded to the grievances expressed by the community. Post announcing the new title, Samrat Prithviraj, the makers also set the record straight that Shree Rajput Karni Sena does not have further objections with regard to the film.