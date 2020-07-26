Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Look & Other Events That Made Headlines This Day Last Year

Every day, there are several events in Bollywood that make headlines. Some of the news surfaced online has gained widespread attention while some fade out. Here are some of the most memorable events that occurred in the past on July 26. From Akshay Kumar revealing his look in Bachchan Pandey's film to Kangana Ranaut's movie Judgementall Hai Kya releasing on screens, here are major events that made it to headlines this day in the past.

When Akshay Kumar shared first-look poster

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and features Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The actor gave fans a glimpse of his look in the film by sharing a poster. The poster showcases Akshay Kumar wearing a lungi and many gold chains with sandalwood paste on his forehead along with a vermillion powder. Check out the poster shared by the actor on July 26, 2019:

When Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' released

Kangana Ranaut had a couple of films released in the year 2019 and they went on to become commercially successful. Judgementall Hai Kya is one such movie of Ranaut that gained widespread attention from the fans and admirers. The film, which released on July 26, 2019, is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh. The flick features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film's release date initially clashed with another film by Hrithik Roshan.

When Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30's' release date clashed

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was one of the highly anticipated movies of last year. The film was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019. However, the release date clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya. However, Hrithik Roshan rescheduled the release date and preponed it to July 12, 2019. Check out the post shared by Hrithik Roshan:

When DiCaprio & Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' released

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019. The film is helmed by Quentin Tarantino and had several release dates. The release dates were different according to the country. The film released in the United States on July 26, 2019, and on August 14, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

