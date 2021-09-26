Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' Teaser To Be Out Same Day As Sooryavanshi's Release

Akshay Kumar has a blockbuster news for his fans as along with Sooyavanshi, teaser of another film of his will be out soon. As per latest report by Koimoi, it is speculated that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Sooryavanshi will release on Diwali this year and along with that, on the same date, the teaser of his other movie Bacchan Pandey will also be out. Both the movies are much awaited and have intrigued the fans of 'Khiladi' Kumar.

While after facing several hurdles, due to pandemic, lockdowns etc, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which has a star-studded cast, will be finally releasing after a year-long wait. The team and the makers of the movie have expressed their immense joy, as Maharashtra Chief Minister decided to re-open theatres from October 22 in the state, which is ahead of the release of the movie and is a good sign for the movie’s business.



So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

But the best part about the Sooryavanshi's release will be the alongside release of “Bachchan Pandey’s” teaser, where Hera Pheri actor will be seen in a new avatar. However, Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes is bound to release next year on January, 22. It also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharash Kumar Shukla along with side Khiladi Kumar.

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account on Saturday and posted a picture of himself and CM Uddhav Thackeray. Through his caption on the post, the director hinted that the film will get a Diwali release. He wrote, "Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE…[sic]."

