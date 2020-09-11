Aakanksha Singh Recreates Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' Song On Twitter & Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Actor Aakanksha Singh recently took to Twitter to wish Akshay Kumar a belated Happy Birthday. She also uploaded a funny video with her tweet where she mimicked Akshay Kumar's acting and dance from his song 'Bala'. Take a look at her video and her sweet message for the 'Housefull 4 ' actor.

Sorry for the Late wishes 🙈 Happy happy birthday everyone’s favourite.. @akshaykumar sir you have inspired me to be crazier funnier and how to break all the boundaries as an actor this i have shot long back couldn’t find a better day to post it .

P.s to everyone..don’t judge 😝 pic.twitter.com/HYV4QRmYTv — Aakanksha Singh (@aakanksha_s30) September 10, 2020

Aakanksha Singh mentioned in her tweet that she was trying to mimic Akshay Kumar's Bala and that the post was for Akshay Kumar's Birthday. She also mentioned that the actor had inspired her to 'break boundaries'. Her tweet read - 'Sorry for the Late wishes Happy happy birthday everyone’s favourite..@akshaykumar sir you have inspired me to be crazier funnier and how to break all the boundaries as an actor this i have shot long back couldn’t find a better day to post it . P.s to everyone..don’t judge' (sic).

In the video, fans can see Aakanksha Singh dressed in a kurta and she sported a skin-coloured scarf on her head. The actor also sported a fake moustache and mimicked the song entirely. The video was less than a minute long.

Fan reaction

Fans had a very positive reaction to the video and mentioned that it was 'hilarious'. One fan mentioned 'Akansha you're awesome yarr I love ur performance watching from #mallirava u nailed it love u so much we have to see more movies to do in #TFI' (sic) and another fan mentioned -'I really laughed so hard. This is pure entertainment. Thank you for making me laugh.' (sic). Take a look at some reactions:

Akansha you're awesome yarr I love ur performance watching from #mallirava u nailed it love u so much we have to see more movies to do in #TFI — 🅱🅴🅽🅰🆁🅹🅸 🅱🅷🅰🆂🅺🅰🆁 (@benarji_bhaskar) September 10, 2020

Happy belated birthday. I have seen the post of Asksnksha. She is great. — Goutam Ghosh (@GoutamG67147419) September 11, 2020

You made me LOL.. I would enjoy watching your acting😁👌👍✌️👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 — DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER💎 (@RehanaA47390081) September 10, 2020

Awsm..an akshay bhai belated wishes fr.u — Satya (@Satya90140067) September 11, 2020

Aakanksha Singh's Instagram

Aakanksha Singh is very active on social media, especially her Instagram. She keeps her fans and followers regularly updated. In her last post, fans can see the actor working out. The post is captioned - 'Work hard play hard #reelkarofeelkaro #workoutwithme #workoutwithaa' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another post, fans could spot the actor in a blue kurta with a peacock feather. The post was captioned with, 'symbolize new beginnings and eternal life.. I don’t know about eternal life, but can wish for new beginnings for you, me and all of us ..xoxo' (sic) Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Aakanksha Singh's Instagram & T-series' youtube

