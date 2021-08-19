Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom's First Reviews Out; Critics, Media People Give Their Verdict

Various industries have been attempting to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and among those to face challenges has been theatres/multiplexes. Though movies like Roohi and Mumbai Saga hit the screens during the pandemic, the response has been nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Despite theatres in Maharashtra being shut, Bell Bottom became the first 'big' venture to release theatrically and if initial reviews are anything to go by, there is hope for the exhibition sector.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom first reviews out

Bell Bottom hits theatres on Thursday, but the reviews started pouring in a day before itself, courtesy media screenings held in some cities. Numerous critics, journalists, and RJs caught the screening, and the initial reviews seem to be unanimously positive.

One among them was well-known trade analyst Taran Adarsh who called it 'gripping'. He hailed the movie for its 'super performances' and 'absorbing second half' and called it an 'entertainer for the big screen'. The word used for lead actor Akshay Kumar was 'sparkle' while Ranjit M Tewari's direction too won praises.

He wrote that the first half was a build-up for an 'exciting and engaging second half', while acknowledging the 'watertight' writing and 'clapworthy' dialogues. He added that Lara Dutta, who has made headlines for her transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Adil Hussain and antagonist Zain Khan Durrani stood out among the cast.

There were words like 'blockbuster', 'goosebumps', 'perfect big-screen watch', 'unbelievable action', 'stunning visuals' and more, apart from praises for the 'Khiladi', his co-stars, as well as the director.

#BellBottom is a BLOCKBUSTER par excellence. First half is good but the second half is EXTRAORDINARY.

Once in a lifetime performance by @akshaykumar & terrific direction by @ranjit_tiwari makes it a perfect big screen watch with repeat value. #BellBottomReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/gMU8InfpHL — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) August 19, 2021

Watched #BellBottom at @INOXMovies one liner #BellBottomReview - Mixture of goosebumps, hero Giri & proud feeling for the country & True story of unsung heroes of India🇮🇳



Fabulous patriotic film, Direction, acting, screenplay, effects, cinematography. @akshaykumar #interview 1 pic.twitter.com/U3Gkvzelom — RJ VEER (@rjVEERindia) August 18, 2021

Saw the movie Bellbottom in Surat. Very nice film. Akshay Kumar has done fabulous job. Lara, Huma and Vaani all have done a great job. The direction of Ranjit Tiwari is very good. Rating 3.5 star @akshaykumar @LaraDutta @Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @poojafilms #BellBottomReview pic.twitter.com/mBzPnyQmi4 — Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) August 18, 2021

Finally watched @akshaykumar's #BellBottom



As makers were confident about the movie and they were right. Film is really really good. Climax action scene was unbelievable. Not because of Akkian, as cine lover, i liked it. Ranjit Tiwari surprised me 😂🔥(1/2) #BellBottomReview — jack (@cinejac) August 19, 2021

Just Watched #BellBottom, it's OUTSTANDING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐



It is class with class & Mass with Mass..Songs + Thrill+ Humour + Stunning visuals and Climax is shocking. #AkshayKumar is in terrific form. #BellBottomReview pic.twitter.com/4x6iJm2g73 — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE😷) (@iskarthi_) August 18, 2021

The reviews brought out hope among the exhibitors on 'kickstarting the consumption cycle in a big way' and bring people back to experience the joy of the big screen.

Unanimously positive reports for #BellBottom from people who saw it at the press preview today. Truly hope it can kickstart the consumption cycle in a big way & bring people back to experience the joy of the big screen! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) August 18, 2021

What is Bell Bottom about?

Bell Bottom is set in 1984, and traces the panic that ensues in the wake of a plane hijacking. Akshay plays the character who goes by his code name Bell Bottom, who daringly strategies the rescue mission of the hostages in Dubai. The movie has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and has been produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani.