Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom's First Reviews Out; Critics, Media People Give Their Verdict

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom's first reviews are out. Critics and media people gave their verdict a day before its release on Thursday. Read on to know more

Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram


Various industries have been attempting to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and among those to face challenges has been theatres/multiplexes. Though movies like Roohi and Mumbai Saga hit the screens during the pandemic, the response has been nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Despite theatres in Maharashtra being shut, Bell Bottom became the first 'big' venture to release theatrically and if initial reviews are anything to go by, there is hope for the exhibition sector.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom first reviews out

Bell Bottom hits theatres on Thursday, but the reviews started pouring in a day before itself, courtesy media screenings held in some cities. Numerous critics, journalists, and RJs caught the screening, and the initial reviews seem to be unanimously positive.

One among them was well-known trade analyst Taran Adarsh who called it 'gripping'. He hailed the movie for its 'super performances' and 'absorbing second half' and called it an 'entertainer for the big screen'. The word used for lead actor Akshay Kumar was 'sparkle' while Ranjit M Tewari's direction too won praises. 

He wrote that the first half was a build-up for an 'exciting and engaging second half', while acknowledging the 'watertight' writing and 'clapworthy' dialogues. He added that Lara Dutta, who has made headlines for her transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Adil Hussain and antagonist Zain Khan Durrani stood out among the cast. 

There were words like 'blockbuster', 'goosebumps', 'perfect big-screen watch', 'unbelievable action', 'stunning visuals' and more, apart from praises for the 'Khiladi', his co-stars, as well as the director.

The reviews brought out hope among the exhibitors on 'kickstarting the consumption cycle in a big way' and bring people back to experience the joy of the big screen. 

What is Bell Bottom about?

Bell Bottom is set in 1984, and traces the panic that ensues in the wake of a plane hijacking. Akshay plays the character who goes by his code name Bell Bottom, who daringly strategies the rescue mission of the hostages in Dubai. The movie has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and has been produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani.

