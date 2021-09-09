Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur & Others Pour Wishes

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is an all-time favourite of both his fans and members of the Indian film fraternity. A testament to that is the outpouring love and wishes the actor is receiving on the internet as he marks his 54th birthday on Thursday, September 9. However, the Padman star is reeling from the loss of his mother Aruna Bhatia who passed away on September 8 after keeping unwell and battling in the ICU.

His colleagues in the Industry have sent heartwarming messages for the Khiladi, wishing him strength and willpower to withstand this tough time. From good friend Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nimrat Kaur among others, the actor has received immense love on social media.

Wishes pour in on Akshay Kumar's birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story and wished her Padman co-star. Uploading the duo's photo, she wrote," Happy, happy birthday Akshay. Sending you lots of strength and prayers during these tough times". Kareena Kapoor Khan also uploaded a picture of the actor and wrote," Happy birthday to my dear Akshay.. Love you lots".

His Airlift co-star Nimarat Kaur also shared a heartwarming photo of Akshay with his late mother and wrote, "Much love and light….may God bless you with all things wonderful and healing. Wish you a very happy birthday". Vivek Oberoi penned a sweet note for the actor on his Twitter handle hoping Akshay would celebrate the memories of his mother today adding that the actor has made his mother proud as a son ''in life and beyond'. Jacqueline Fernandez too wished the actor through her Instagram stories.

Much love and light….may God bless you with all things wonderful and healing. Wish you a very happy birthday @akshaykumar https://t.co/YFSINKXGLm — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 9, 2021

I can only imagine your pain and loss my brother…all I can pray is , may today be a celebration of all the memories of your blessed mother. You have made her so proud as a son….in life and beyond, may that pride and blessings be forever.@akshaykumar — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 9, 2021

Akshay pays tribute to his late mother on birthday

As for Akshay, the actor is reeling from the loss of her mother, who passed away yesterday after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier this month. Akshay was shooting in London when he got to know about his mother's ill health and immediately returned back.

On his birthday, he remembered his mother, hoping that she is wishing the actor 'from right up there'. He uploaded a beautiful photo of the duo, as his late mother planted kisses on the actor's cheek. Informing about his mother's demise yesterday, he mentioned how his mom was 'his core' as he feels an 'unbearable pain at the very core' of his existence. 'I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti', he added.

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM- @SONAMKAPOOR)