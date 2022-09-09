Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Others Extend Wishes To Superstar

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn and more penned heartfelt wishes for Akshay Kumar on his 55th birthday.

Akshay Kumar's birthday

Akshay Kumar is receiving immense love from fans, family members and fellow industry colleagues on the occasion of his 55th birthday today, September 9. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and many others have dedicated special posts to the superstar, wishing him love and luck for the year ahead. 

Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & others extend birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar

Kareena, who has starred with Akshay in several films like Good Newwz, Ajnabee, Tashan, Bewafaa and more, shared a goofy glimpse with the star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Akshay...you are and always will be my most favourite co-star ('cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m.) Love you tons...have a fantastic one.”

On the other hand,  Akshay's Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty shared a video montage of their pictures and mentioned, "Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one.” 

Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram stories to wish Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir! Wish you the best year ahead!" Sara Ali Khan, who recently starred with Kumar in Atrangi Re, shared stills from their movie, and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @akshaykumar sir! Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness." Check out posts of other celebrities extending warm birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar:  

More on Akshay Kumar's work front 

The actor has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, including OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also be seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Akshay was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, which hit theatres earlier in August.

