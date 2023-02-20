Akshay Kumar's Fan Jumps Barricade To Meet Him During Selfiee Event, Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Selfiee, won hearts on the internet when a video of the Bollywood star interacting with a fan went viral on social media on Monday (February 20). Akshay was recently at a promotional event in Delhi with his co-star Emraan Hashmi. They promoted the film ahead of its release on February 24.

Akshay greeted his fans by shaking hands with them as they yelled his name before he entered the stage. Akshay was dressed in a black T-shirt and black trousers for the event. He teamed his outfit with a pair of black shoes and sunglasses.

One of the ecstatic fans attempted to reach out to the actor by jumping a barricade. The situation was quickly handled by the security guards, who pushed the fan away but the actor soon got involved and patted the man on the head and later, gave him a tender hug. The clip of the incident is now going viral on the internet as netizens praise Akshay for his humility.

Check out the video here:

More about Selfiee

Selfiee is the remake of 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, which was directed by Lal Jr. The Hindi remake is directed by Raj Mehta. It also features actresses Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, and will be released in theatres on February 24.

On the work front, Apart from Selfiee, Akshay Kumar has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in pipeline. The film is an Marathi-language period drama which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Akshay will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in it.