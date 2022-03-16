Akshay Kumar's Fan Make 'Bachchhan Paandey' Special Holi Colours Ahead Of Film's Release

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's highly-anticipated film Bachchhan Paandey is all set to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi, and more in pivotal roles. Fans have been hailing the Padnam actor for his fierce yet strong avatar in the film. As the film is scheduled for Holi release, a fan made Bachchhan Paandey special Holi colours ahead of it.

Akshay Kumar's fan come up with special edition colour ahead of Holi

The makers of Bachchhan Paandey are surprised after they discovered special Holi colours, with the name of Bachchhan Paandey on them, being circulated in the market. A Lucknow-based gulaal manufacturer, who claims to be Akshay Kumar's fan, initiated a special edition. He named it, "Holi Ke Rang, Bachchhan Paandey ke sang". Have a look:

This has made Holi 100 times more special for the makers of Bachchhan Paandey. The new herbal and organic gulaals available in the markets will attract the customers in bulk, therefore giving some monetary benefit to them. Akshay has already been promoting his upcoming film with co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo marked their special entry in a vintage car at one of the most renowned cinema halls in Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday, March 13.

Akshay Kumar on working with Sajid Nadiawala

Akshay Kumar is excited to bring forth a unique, quirky story with long-time friend Sajid Nadiadwala. The Sooryavanshi actor recently issued a statement and said, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

About the film

The synopsis of the story reads, "Myra Devekar, a budding director, is given a task by a producer to come up with a gripping and violent gangster story to produce a film". To satisfy the producer's commercial outlook and her hunger for making a realistic flick, she decides to study the life of a real-life gangster for the script. Her extensive research leads to menacing one-eyed 'Bachchan Pandey' of Baagwa, a ruthless gangster surrounded by quirky yet scary henchmen. Myra's discreet and secret attempts to research the life of Bachchan Pandey fail miserably and she gets caught by the merciless gangster, for snooping. What happens next in this twist of tales, forms the narrative of this film, taking us on a fun-filled roller-coaster ride.

Image: Twitter/@TeamKhiladi