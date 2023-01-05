Akshay Kumar’s Film ‘Gorkha’ Shelved, Confirms Director Anand L Rai

After multiple reports about Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Gorkha' being shelved, director-producer Aanand L Rai has issued a clarification. Several reports were also doing the rounds claiming that Akshay Kumar has quit the film after questions about its authenticity were raised.

Aanand L Rai has now confirmed that 'Gorkha' has in fact been put on hold, however, the actor did not walk out of it.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aanand L Rai said, "Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made."

Earlier, a source had told Hindustan Times that, "Some veterans from the unit that Major General Cardozo was attached with during the war reached out, putting major question marks on his version of the events." The source added saying, "Akshay has the utmost respect for the armed forces and does not want to associate with a story that may have a shadow of doubt."

Akshay Kumar shared Gorkha's poster back in 2021

The film's lead, Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to share the first poster of the film in October 2021. "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film," the caption read.

About Gorkha:

'Gorkha' was based on the outstanding bravery shown by Major General Cardozo during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.