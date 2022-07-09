Akshay Kumar's First Look As Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill Leaked Online; See

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, in which he will share the screen with Bhumi Pednekar. The makers of the film took to social media on July 5 and shared a song from the film, Kangan Ruby as they gave fans a glimpse into the storyline of the movie.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with his new film, whose title is still unknown. Still, the internet has found the picture from one of his upcoming movies in which he donned the turban. The actor is all set to bring the tale of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners, on the big screen. In the leaked picture, Akshay is seen standing at the Yorkshire field in the UK, looking at the far beyond. The actor sports a maroon turban and a thick beard. The film is allegedly called 'Capsule Gill' while Pooja Entertainment, which is backing the film, is yet to announce the official title of the film.

Akshay Kumar's look from tentatively titled film Capsule GIll leaks

Recently, a movie critic, Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the actor's look on Twitter and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... AKSHAY KUMAR - POOJA ENTERTAINMENT REUNITE. #AkshayKumar joins hands with #PoojaEntertainment [#VashuBhagnani] yet again... Filming begins in #London... Directed by #TinuSureshDesai [#Rustom]... #FirstLook."

Also, Akshay is filming the project in the UK. The untitled film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay and Tinu had worked together in 2016’s Rustom. According to Variety, Pooja Entertainment blocked ‘over 100 acres (of the venue) for shooting’ and the film ‘could be the largest Indian production in terms of scale to take place in the U.K.’ The film is said to wrap by the end of August.

Akshay is currently one of the busiest actors in the country. He is already gearing for his third film for the year, Raksha Bandhan. The actor plays the role of a doting older brother who is keen on marrying his sisters off before focusing on his life. The film deals with the subject of dowry. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh