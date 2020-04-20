Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Akshay Kumar's movies have always been known to give a social message. Kumar's movies that remain widely popular include Gabbar is Back, Singh Is King, Baby, Toilet, Padman and many more. The versatile actor has gone from comedy to social causes and much more. Listed below are some of the fascinating facts about his 2015 film, Gabbar is Back. Read on to know more:

Akshay Kumar's Gabbar is Back: Trivia about the film

Akshay Kumar, for this film, had to grow a beard but sadly his 2-year-old daughter was not happy with the same as it poked her. The talented actor also put on 15 kgs for this film.

The supporting cast for this film had most of the actors from the popular TV show, Crime Patrol.

Actor R. Madhavan was first approached for Sunil Grover's role in the film.

The background music and a few modified dialogues for this film are taken from the hit flick, Sholay.

The film Gabbar is Back was scheduled to release in January 2015 but actor Akshay Kumar had to postpone the same to May 2015 due to the release of his other film Baby in January 2015.

Actor Prakash Raj was first approached for Suman' s role in the film. The same occurred with Jaideep Ahlawat's role as actor Sonu Sood was the original choice for the same.

Gabbar is Back was released on 3100 screens across India and actress Kareena Kapoor also appeared in the same as a cameo.

Actress Chitrangada Singh had a special appearance in the song Aao Raja in this film.

