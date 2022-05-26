Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Prithviraj, alongside debutant Manushi Chhillar. The movie is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is slated to hit the big screens on June 3.

As the release date of the period drama film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film. Recently, they promoted the film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where Akshay Kumar was seen indulging in fun banter with host Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. The Bell Bottom actor suggested some healthy food options that left the audience including the host in splits.

Akshay Kumar's healthy food options surprise the audience

The team of Prithviraj will be promoting their period action drama film on The Kapil Sharma Show during the coming weekend. In a BTS clip uploaded online from the show by Sony TV, Kapil and Akshay can be seen having some fun moments. Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming team Prithviraj on the show and then he begins talking about healthy food.

Kapil says, "Jitni bhi swaad wali cheezey hai vo doctor mana kar dete hai, ki calories bohot hai. Mere jaisa banda khae to khae kya? ( Doctors refuse to eat everything that's tasty saying it has more calories what should a person like me eat then) ". Akshay has a perfect reply for the ace comedian as he quips, "Lauki ke paratha khao, kaddu ke khao, tinde ke khao, karele ke khao.(Eat gourd paratha, eat pumpkin paratha, eat bitter gourd paratha)". Akshay's response left the audience and Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Here, take a look at the video-

More about Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film will see Akshay stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. Moreover, it marks Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut as she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife.

Apart from them, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. The action film has been produced by Yash Raj Films and had been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is set to grace the cinema halls on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial