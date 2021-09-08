Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away: Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza & More Pay Respects

Actor Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia who was battling for life in the ICU, passed away on September 8 morning. The actor had earlier informed that his mother’s condition was deteriorating for the past few days. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU. The actor who shared a great bond with his mother mourned the demise on Twitter. Soon after his tweet, his friends from the industry were quick to send in their condolences.

“She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti”, his tweet read. His industry friends also expressed their sincere grief and offered their prayers to the departed soul.

Bollywood stars mourn the demise of Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia

Actor Ajay Devgn offered his tribute to Akshay’s mother and wrote, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti”. Followed by Ajay was Akshay’s Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur who also offered her condolences. “So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru”, wrote Nimrat.

Actor Dia Mirza who was shocked to hear about the passing away of Akshay Kumar’s mother, offered her tribute on Twitter while sending in prayers for Akshay and his wife Twinkle to have the strength to bear the loss. While mourning, Dia wrote, “Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time”. Singer-actor Sophie Choudry was also among the ones to offer strength to the entire Bhatia family while praying for the departed soul. “Deepest condolences to you, Alka, and the whole family. May God give you all the strength to deal with this irreplaceable loss and may aunty’s soul Rest In Peace. Love and strength to you all”, Sophie tweeted.

Veteran actor Renuka Shahane wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and your family for this inconsolable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace” while Emraan Hashmi felt sorry for their loss and offerered heartfelt condolences to the family.

IMAGE: AKSHAYKUMARDIAMIRZAOFFICALAJAYDEVGN/Instagram: