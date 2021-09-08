Akshay Kumar's Mother Passes Away; 'feel An Unbearable Pain,' Pens The Actor

Akshay Kumar's mother passed away on Wednesday morning, September 8, a few days after the reports of her deteriorated health came out. Akshay Kumar himself confirmed the news via Twitter and asked his fans to keep them in their prayers. The actor's mother was admitted to the ICU of Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, on September 3. Akshay Kumar flew back to India on Monday to be with his mother in the tough times.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar confirmed his mother, Aruna Bhatia, breathed her last this morning. In the tweet, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his mother and mentioned how she was the most important part of his life.

Akshay Kumar's mother passes away

He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." The actor's fans extended their heartfelt condolences to him and his family. "Prayers for your strong maa prah, she will always be blessing us from the heavens," Vind Dara Singh while extending his condolence.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

It was Yesterday when Akshay Kumar thanked his fans for their prayers and love. The actor revealed he was touched to see the concern his fans showed towards his mother. He shared it was a tough time for him and his family. He wrote, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar was shooting for his film Cindrella in the UK. The actor had to cut short his shoot and fly back to India following his mother's critical condition. He was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Reportedly, the actor asked the filmmakers to continue the shoot even in his absence.

The late Aruna Bhatia was hospitalised on September 3. Reportedly, her condition was much critical as she was shifted to the ICU. The details about her health were kept confidential after her family's request.

