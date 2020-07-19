Akshay Kumar's 'Namastey London' Or 'Welcome': Which Was Loved More By Fans?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He is known for doing many versatile roles and is particularly known for his comic timing, having appeared in more than 100 films. Let's take a look at two of Akshay Kumar's most popular comedy films of 2007 and find out which one was more loved by the masses - Welcome or Namastey London.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & 'Bell Bottom' cast to start shooting in UK soon? Read details here

Welcome

Welcome is an Akshay Kumar movie that came out in 2007. It cast actors like Feroz Khan, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat. It was also the second-highest-grossing film in the year 2007.

Also Read | B Praak pens a thank you message for Akshay Kumar in his latest post; See here

The plot of the movie revolves around two dons - Uday (Nana Patekar) and Majnu (Anil Kapoor) who want Uday's sister Sanjana (Katrina Kaif) to get married. But no one wants to be associated with the family of criminals. On the other hand, Rajiv (Akshay Kumar) also wants to get married to a decent girl. The movie takes a comical shift when both these families join.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh or Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar: Better on-screen pair?

The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹40 crores and earned over ₹122 crores worldwide at the box office. It was a commercial success and is considered to be a classic movie of Akshay Kumar.

Also Read | Did you know these Akshay Kumar movies were Hindi remakes of regional cinemas?

Namastey London

Namastey London is another movie that came out in the year 2007. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film had these stars in the cast - Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Katrina Kaif. The film was also very successful at the box office.

The plot of the movie revolves around Jasmeet (Katrina Kaif) and Arjun Singh (Akshay Kumar). Jasmeet doesn't want to get married to Arjun and Arjun tries to convince Jasmeet of the opposite. The movie was very successful in India as well as in the UK. The film reportedly earned ₹714,102,500 worldwide.

By taking a look at the stats, both these films are seen to be on par with each other, loved by the audiences and the critics. But Welcome beats Namastey London due to its box office gains.

Promo Pic Credit: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.