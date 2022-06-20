Akshay Kumar's Next Venture Celebrates Indian Air Force; Actor To Play IAF Officer: Report

After a dissatisfying run at the box office with his latest historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is reportedly all set to bring a victorious story of the Indian Air Force to the big screen. The seasoned actor has reportedly joined hands with producer Dinesh Vijan for the first time for the aviation-based action thriller.

More information on the cast of the venture is yet to be announced. Check out the details of Akshay Kumar's upcoming untitled venture here.

Akshay Kumar to celebrate IAF's victories in next film

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the 54-year-old is set to collaborate with producer Dinesh Vijan, known for producing popular films like Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur and more. The venture will be set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force where the 'Khiladi' will play the role of an Indian Air Force Officer. The movie will celebrate and revisit 'one of the biggest victories' of the IAF.

As per the outlet, the paperwork for the movie is done, and the duo is now in the process of locking the shoot dates. The pre-production of the venture has already begun and it will go on floors in early 2023 in a bid to release in early 2024. Before taking the project into his hands, the National Award winner will be finishing shooting commitments for films like the Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gorkha.

Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of other films in his kitty namely Raksha Bandhan. Ram Setu and Selfiee. Recently, he announced the release date of the Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan by writing, ''Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.''

The trailer of the film will release on Tuesday as the actor shared a new poster depicting his character's profound bond with his sisters. He wrote on his Instagram, ''It’s a story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them… come be a part of this grand celebration of life.'' On the other hand, Ram Setu will release in theatres on October 24, 2022.