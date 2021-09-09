Akshay Kumar’s Note For Late Mom, Kangana Ranaut With Smriti Irani; B-wood Recap For Sep 9

Akshay Kumar Remembers Late Mom On 54th B'day With Touching Note; 'Singing From Up There'

Actor Akshay Kumar is mourning the demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia who passed away on September 8. The actor’s late mother had been unwell and was battling for her life in the ICU. Today, as the actor rang in his 54th birthday, he took to Twitter and penned an emotional note about missing his mother on the special day. Read More.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Picture With Smriti Irani; Calls Her 'real Life Thalaivii'

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical movie Thalaivii. The movie is based on the life of late politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa who served as chief minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. The makers of the movie recently held a special screening of the movie for the members of the Parliament where Kangana met Smriti Irani, the current Minister of Women and Child Development. Read More.

Here’s Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Wrote About Sex Drive In Her Latest ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her very own book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The Bollywood star called the book an ultimate manual for moms-to-be. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why she wrote about sex drive during pregnancy in her latest book, among other topics. Read More.

Milind Soman Shares Adorable Raksha Bandhan Pictures On ‘throwback Thursday’

Sharing some of the special moments from his life with his fans, actor Milind Soman took to Instagram to post throwback pictures featuring Raksha Bandhan celebrations in his family. He posted pictures with his sisters, Netra, Medha and Anupama and they can all be seen smiling from ear to ear. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that Raksha Bandhan is the ‘only festival’ his family celebrates. Read More.

Watch | 'Matrix 4': Priyanka Chopra Spills The Beans On Her Role; ‘just A Small Fish In Huge Pond’

The trailer of the highly anticipated Matrix 4 or The Matrix Resurrections was finally dropped by the makers. The movie features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. The movie has also added a number of new cast members in the movie including actor Priyanka Chopra. Chopra took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of the movie and penned down a lengthy note about how excited she was for the movie. Read More.

