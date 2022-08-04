Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' Gets 'U' Certificate; Director Calls It 'moral Victory'

Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan has been given a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which makes its viewing completely unrestricted. The film's team is beaming with joy following the certification, with director Aanand L Rai calling it a 'moral victory'. Raksha Bandhan, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles, is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan gets a U certificate from CBFC

Expressing his joy on the same, filmmaker Aanand L Rai told Hindustan Times that it comes as a 'personal victory' to him as he embarked on making a 'clean family entertainer'. Rai also mentioned that he had the same intent while making Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, however, those films still got a U/A certificate.

Rai said, “For me, this is more of a personal victory. I got down to making a clean family entertainer. That was definitely the thought when I was making Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), too. But I got a U/A certificate for them. It hardly makes a difference, but it’s a moral victory for me.”

The Akshay Kumar starrer revolves around Lala Kedarnath, who wants to get his four sisters married while upholding their family values. Akshay's character faces several roadblocks on his journey, however, remains determined toward his goal. The filmmaker thanked CBFC for understanding the film's intent and added, "It actually makes you feel happy, that you as a maker are consistent in your intent while making the film."

Raksha Bandhan trailer

Back in June, makers unveiled the movie's much-awaited trailer featuring Akshay Kumar as the caring brother to his four sisters. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! #RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAYKUMAR)