Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' To Have Theatrical Release, Confirms Anand L Rai

Akshay Kumar recently amazed his fans with his stellar performance in Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. The Sooryavanshi actor is set to join hands yet again with Rai in his upcoming project Raksha Bandhan. The veteran director narrated the story of Raksha Bandhan to Akshay on the sets of Atrangi Re and got an instant yes from the actor. Now, Anand has given a special update about his upcoming venture with Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Anand L Rai talked about his second collaboration with the Rowdy Rathore actor. He said that Raksha Bandhan is not an easy film to make at it is so basic that one has to earn a lot of things. The director continued, "To be very honest, I put all that I learnt from life in this film." Describing Raksha Bandhan as a simple film of emotions, Anand said that Atrangi Re is based on its complications, but both are challenging.

Raksha Bandhan will have a theatrical release

As stated by the director, the film will have a theatrical release on August 11 coinciding with the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. When asked about changes in the release plans due to the pandemic, Anand L Rai said, "Raksha Bandhan is a theatrical film and there are no changes in the plans". He said that Atrangi Re was also meant for the theatres. Speaking on Gorkha, which will also feature Akshay Kumar, the filmmaker mentioned, "We are also doing Gorkha with Akshay Kumar, which takes off in the second half of 2022."

Akshay Kumar has already wrapped up shooting for Raksha Bandhan at a massive set put up in Mumbai and the team also wrapped up the Delhi shoot. Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster."

More about 'Raksha Bandhan'

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama, helmed by Aanand L. Rai has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film will also feature Bhumi Pednekar in the main lead.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar