Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Team Gets Into Trouble After Subramanian Swamy Sends Legal Notice

Ahead of actor Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu's release, the film has landed into legal turmoil. The entire team has received legal notices from BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for 'distorting' facts in the forthcoming drama. The notice has been sent through Advocate Satya Sabharwal.

The political leader informed about the same through a post on Twitter where he revealed how the cinema is in a habit of 'falsifying and misappropriation.' To teach them Intellectual Property Rights, Swamy sent notices to Akshay along with eight others from the team, including Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more.

Subramanian Swamy sends legal notice to Ram Setu team

The BJP leader sent a legal notice on Sunday and accused Hindi cinema of being in a habit of falsely presenting the facts through their films. While sharing details about the same, he wrote, "Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga."

Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2022

The issue of Ram Setu triggered a political slugfest recently after a petition from Swamy seeking to have ‘Ram Setu’ declared a national heritage monument by the Centre was reported in the media. In his legal notice, Swamy stated the reasons behind why he solely spearheaded Ram Setu's matter before various courts. He further mentioned that if the upcoming drama is going to picturise court proceedings then he is bound to be recognised for the same with correct picturisation of original facts.

As per ANI, advocate Satya Sabarwal said in his legal notice,

"My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative."

The petition filed by the political leader has demanded that script/frames related to Ram Setu be shared with him to prevent any false presentation of any facts in the future. To amicably solve the issue, it demanded credit to the BJP leader for his contribution to the 'Ram Setu' case in the opening credits of the film.

Earlier, in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site, the politician and economist had threatened to sue the entire team including Akshay Kumar, and had even hit out at the star for his 'foreign citizenship. "If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country (sic)," he posted then.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial which is backed by Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, alongside Vikram Malhotra, is slated for a Diwali 2023 release.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/PTI