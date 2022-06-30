Akshay Kumar’s 'Samrat Prithviraj' OTT Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot & More

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic Samrat Prithviraj recently hit the theatres and fans are already in awe of the film. The movie revolves around the life of the 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour. The movie faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and as the movie hit the screens a while ago, it received mixed reviews from the audience. While many praised the performance of Akshay Kumar and other cast members the others criticised the film for its weak plotline. As the film is set to feature on the OTT platform, take a look at more details about the film.

Where to watch Samrat Prithviraj?

While the movie is currently featuring in theatres and is set to hit the digital world soon. The fans can begin streaming the movie from 1 July 2022 on OTT. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer movie is set to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film will be made available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Prime members in India and around 240 countries can watch the film from next month.

Samrat Prithviraj Plot

The biopic Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan portrayed by Akshay Kumar while Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife.

Samrat Prithviraj Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita respectively, other notable cast members of the movie include actors namely Varun Buddhadev as Young Prithviraj Chauhan, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, Sakshi Tanwar as Jayachandra's wife, Lalit Tiwari as Kannauj Purohit, Govind Pandey as Jayachandra's main Senapati, Rajendra Gupta as Thakurbaba and others.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar