Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Was Praised By Bill Gates & Other Facts About The Film

Akshay Kumar's movies are always a mix of action, comedy, drama and a social message. He became a part of a comic social drama movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in the year 2017. The movie starred Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey, and Atul Srivastava.

The movie traced the story of Keshav and Jaya. Jaya comes to know that Keshav's villagers defecate in public and is not comfortable with it. Keshav then fights against all odds and builds a toilet for her.

Here are some unknown facts about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

Before the shooting of the movie began, Akshay Kumar had shared with his fans that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is his 20th movie with actor Anupam Kher.

There was another contender for the part of Keshav's brother Naru. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam had auditioned for this role. But it was later played by Divyendu Sharma.

Akshay Kumar's character belonged to a small town, but he is shown as an admirer of fashion brands. He is spotted multiple times wearing duplicate brands like Naik for Nike, Uima for Puma and Evil's for Levi's.

Praveen Vyas, a filmmaker, had sent a legal notice against the makers of Toilet. He claimed that the movie had plagiarised scenes from his documentary Manini. Manini also revolves around the same subject.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was not the first film that talked about the problem of toilets in India. A Marathi movie named Yedanchi Jatra in 2012 also looked at the subject. The movie showed the protagonist buildings toilets for people in the village.

Akshay Kumar collaborated for the fourth time with director Neeraj Pandey for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The two had done movies like Special 26, Baby and Rustom before.

Bill Gates had said that the movie was one of the best things that he had seen in the year 2017.

In order to promote the film as well as raise awareness, Akshay Kumar had opened toilets in many rural areas. The movie mainly focuses on the same topic of people openly defecating in rural India.

