Akshay Kumar's Top Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes You Can Binge Watch

Akshay Kumar is among the top actors in Bollywood. The Hera Pheri actor has come a long way in his acting career and is arguably among the most versatile actors of his generation. Akshay Kumar’s movies tend to send a message regarding social parity and such movies have been among the top-grossing ones in his recent filmography.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Shares 'Teri Mitti Tribute' Song For Deaf & Mute; Netizens Left Teary-eyed

The actor is also doing his part during this COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing his resources to help those in need. Akshay Kumar has always been a game-changing artist who does not shy away from taking up effectual roles. The actor also has an impeccable film record. Let’s take a look at his top-rated films according to the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab Goswami

Khakee (Rating: 100%)

Starring Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, Khakee is a movie about righteous cops and their sacrificial duties. The film is still among the most popular cop movies of all time. Akshay Kumar played the role of a righteous police inspector named Shekhar Verma in the film.

Special 26 (Rating: 86%)

Special 26 is a heist flick directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie’s story revolves around a man who uses his smarts and loots wealthy politicians and businessmen. The movie is set in the '70s and is based on the 1987 Opera House heist.

Good Newwz (Rating: 79%)

Good Newwz tells the story of a couple who is unable to conceive and seeks help. It is the first Indian film based on IVF. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Pad Man (Rating: 76%)

Padman is a dramatised version of a real-life story and it is quite inspiring. The story revolves around a man who manages to make a way to create and circulate sanitary napkins swiftly and economically. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

Jolly LLB 2 ( Rating: 64%)

This movie is a sequel to 2013’s Jolly LLB. The movie tells the story of a cutthroat lawyer Jolly Mishra and his interesting tales. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.