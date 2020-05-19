'Illegal' Fame Akshay Oberoi Reveals His Most Acclaimed Work Was Watched By 10 People

Akshay Oberoi stars as Akshay Jaitley in thriller courtroom drama series Illegal. It also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Nabeel Ahmed and Kriti Vij. Directed by Sahir Raza, the show has gained good responses from the viewers. Akshay said that he never expects his shows to be hits and talks about criticism. Read to know more.

Akshay Oberoi says his most acclaimed work was watched by 10 people

In an interview with a daily, Akshay Oberoi who is getting much attention from his latest show, Illegal, opened about the criticism it is facing along with praises. He said that more criticism coming your way means more people are watching the show. The actor mentioned that he has been blessed with critical acclaim in the past, referring to his 2017 movie, Gurgaon. He stated that this time, he is happy that the web series has reached a wider audience. Akshay added that sometimes, his most critically acclaimed pieces of work were watched by all of 10 people.

Akshay Oberoi credited his director Sahil Raza for helping him to get into the character. He said that it is his second collaboration with Sahil, Law and Honour series being the first one. The star mentioned that now he has realised the importance of getting used to your director. It frees you as an artist. Akshay mentioned that when he made a mistake, he would not be judged. That is a safe environment for actors. Sahir briefs them about a scene and then lets them interpret it in their way, which liberates them as an artist. Akshay Oberoi added that Harvey Spectre from Suits was one of the reference points. He studied his look and style and even adopted his walk subconsciously.

Illegal seems to have a few characters that resonate real-life personalities. On that matter, filmmaker Sahil Raza said that of course, they took real-life references. Ram Jethmalani was one of them. Piyush Mishra’s character Janardhan Jaitley had shades of Arun Jaitley and other big lawyers of our times. He mentioned that the story is based on several real-life instances and then, fictionalised for effects.

Sahil Raza spoke about the cast of Illegal. He said that Neha Sharma, who plays Niharika Singh, was kind enough to audition for the role. After seeing her performance, they were sure she was the only choice. On the other hand, Akshay Oberoi seems glad on working with veteran actor Piyush Mishra and was all praises for the veteran's great body of work. Akshay revealed that it is thrilling to collaborate with Mishra creatively. While he likes to go with the flow while enacting a scene, Piyush does not like that. He not only knows his dialogues but everyone else's lines as well. Akshay stated that his experience of shooting for Illegal was different and refreshing.

