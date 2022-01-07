Akshay, Tiger & Ali Abbas Gearing Up For An Action-comedy? Here's All You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are popularly known for their action hits. The duo may soon be seen working together in a movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film, tentatively titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will be among the most expensive Bollywood films with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

A source close to Pinkvilla reportedly told the outlet that Ali Abbas Zafar has been wanting to make a 2-hero film for a while now. The source added that Ali got super excited about getting this chance to stage two big action stars from different generations. The source stated that Ali Abbas Zafar will commence the work for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after wrapping up Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor. The source further added that Ali knows the aspects that excite the audience as far as the story is concerned and revealed that 60% of the budget has gone into actor fees and approx Rs 100 crore will be invested in the film on a grand scale.

About the film

The film will be produced by Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. According to a source, Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning for a big scale two-hero film for a very long time. The director has already narrated the idea to both of the actors and both have agreed to be a part of it. Sources revealed to Pinkvilla that the film will be released sometime late next year, once Ali is done with his present project with Shahid Kapoor.

Akshay, Tiger on the work front

On the work front, Akshay has a list of lined-up films, including Cinderella, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, OMG - Oh My God 2, Gorkha and the web series The End. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Ganapath, which is set to be released on 23 December 2022 and the actor has already announced that he has started the UK schedule for his action-thriller. The film is directed and produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

(Image: PTI)