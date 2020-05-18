Akshaye Khanna Talks About Producing Films, Says 'Have To Deliver At The Box Office'

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has won the hearts of critics and the audience with his impeccable performances over the years. Though Akshaye Khanna has not confirmed, he recently talked about his plans for producing films. To elaborate about the same, Akshaye Khanna cited the example of Ajay Devgn’s latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which broke box-office records.

Akshaye Khanna's future plans

In an interview with a leading news portal, Akshaye Khanna said that Ajay Devgn had produced Tanhaji, which is a ₹100 crore film. He further added that Ajay Devgn was able to do it because his films at the box office earned that status. Ajay Devgn has delivered goodwill at the box office by giving successful films. Saying that producing a film is a risk, he said that nobody will make Tanhaji with him because the economics won’t work. Hoping for a better tomorrow, Akshaye Khanna said that it might change later, but one has to be honest about it. He further added that if he desires to make a flick like Tanhaji today, he has to deliver at the box office, which plays the most important role in the success of a film.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the theatres in January 2020. The period drama, which was crafted in around ₹140 crores, has reportedly bagged more than ₹300 crores at the box office. Apart from Ajay, the film also featured Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead.

Commenting on his plans of producing films in the same interview, the 45-year-old actor said that he does not see himself as a producer. According to him to be a producer, an individual has to be a generous and large-hearted person as the producer has to be people's person. A producer has to be a person who readily gives in, but his creative energies are selfish and he doesn’t look at the larger picture, he added.

Akshaye Khanna's movies

Talking about the professional front, Akshaye was seen in Anupam Kher starrer biopic-drama, The Accidental Prime Minister, in which he played the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s secretary Sanjaya Baru. He was last seen in Section 375 in which he essayed the role of a lawyer opposite Richa Chadha. The film gained a positive response from the critics. Reportedly, the film earned an estimated amount of ₹22 crores at the box-office.

