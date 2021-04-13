Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon to star together for first time in Vijay Gutte’s 'Legacy'

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who is known to essay roles in spectacular films like Race, Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, is all set to star opposite Raveena Tandon in the upcoming series Legacy. The two are set to clash as rivals on screen for the first time in Vijay Gutte’s directorial series. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the good news on Twitter while giving a glimpse of the script reading sessions of the trio.

Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon team up for next

Apart from Taran, Raveena also shared a new article along with some pictures with the team while announcing the good news. The actress shared her happiness of sharing the screen space with Akshaye Khanna for the first time and informed that the project is bankrolled by After Studios, AA Films, and Sunny Bakshi. “Wishing you all a very Happy #gudipadwa #chetichand #chaitrnavratri #ramadan! Immensely happy to announce my next web series LEGACY. Will be sharing the screen with Akshaye Khanna for the first time. Directed by Vijay Gutte. Produced by After Studios, AA Films, and Sunny Bakshi,” she wrote.

AKSHAYE KHANNA - RAVEENA TANDON IN WEB SERIES... #AkshayeKhanna and #RaveenaTandon will share screen space for the first time... Titled #Legacy... Directed by Vijay Gutte [#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister]... Starts 2021-end... Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi.

Being mounted on a monumental scale for a global audience, the exciting drama series would be shot across multiple countries bringing to screen the feud between the characters being portrayed by these two stars. After his critically acclaimed venture 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Gutte’s forthcoming series will mark his directorial debut on the OTT space, and the director's second association with Akshaye Khanna.

Feeling completely energetic to work again, Akshaye Khanna shares, "It is refreshing to work on the content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad legacy is going to be my first web series." Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen as a fierce cop in Aranyak which also stars actor Ashutosh Rana. She will also be seen portraying the role of Ramika Sen in KGF: Chapter 2.

