Akshaye Khanna To Star In Upcoming Film 'Stage Of Siege: Temple Attack'

Since the release of his film Sab Kushal Mangal last year, Akshaye Khanna's fans have been waiting to watch him again on screen. In a recent development, it has been revealed that he will be seen stepping into the character of a soldier in Stage of Siege: Temple Attack sequel. The plot of this film will be based on the terror attack that took place in Akshardham Temple in 2002, according to Pinkvilla. Over 30 people had lost their lives in that terror siege and more than 80 people were injured. Following are more details about this project.

Akshaye Khanna to star in Stage of Siege: Temple Attack sequel

This film is the upcoming project of Zee5 and will be releasing on the OTT platform. It will be marking the first time that Akshaye Khanna will be seen in a digital film project. A major detail that has been divulged about this film is that the actor’s character will be that of a special task force officer who has been put in charge of the mission. The actor expressed his excitement towards working on this film by saying, “To be able to wear the uniform without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice. This is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege".

Previously, the Stage of Siege was based on the 26/11 terror attacks that took place in Mumbai in 2008. The new project will shift its focus to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where the Akshardham Temple attack took place. This film has also marked the first collaboration between Akshaye and director Ken Ghosh and the two have reportedly hit it off on the sets of its shoot. A source of the publication mentioned above shared a few details into this upcoming project, saying that this film is in the “honour” of the “victims and the fallen heroes”. The source said that this film will instill “adrenaline” in the minds of the audience.

Akshaye Khanna has worked in several hit films in his professional career. Some of his most memorable films include Dil Chahta Hai, Hungama, The Accidental Prime Minister, Ittefaq and many more. He has also previously played the role of a soldier in the 2003 hit film LOC Kargil, which was based on the Kargil War.