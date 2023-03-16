Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray Have Blast At Haldi Ceremony; See Inside Photos

Alanna Panday hosted her haldi ceremony in Khar, Mumbai on Wednesday. The digital content creator is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray. The pair has been engaged since November of 2021. Alanna's haldi ceremony was attended by her family members and friends from the industry, several of whom took to their Instagram handles to share inside photos of the joyous day.

Ananya Panday, cousin of Alanna, posted a lovely picture of her sister with Ivor, from post haldi. Alanna and Ivor were covered in haldi and petals. They excitedly posed for the camera. Ananya captioned the picture, "Let's get you married!!!! @alannapanday @ivor."

Ananya, also a bridesmaid at the wedding, shared a picture with haldi on her hands and face. She played Coldplay's song Yellow in her Instagram stories.

Another insider photo was shared by producer Shabinaa Khan from her Instagram handle. It was a picture of the mother of the bride Deanne Panday sitting in the courtyard with Maheep Kapoor, Nandita Mahatani, Bhavana Pandey and Mamta Aanand. The ladies were dressed in pleasant pastel outfits as they smiled for the camera.

Kim Sharma, also an attendee at the haldi ceremony, posted a group photo on her Instagram stories, congratulating the father of the bride Aloke Chikki Panday on his daughter's wedding. She also thanked Deanne for 'a fun afternoon'. The picture featured Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, her sister Anusha Dandekar, Dino Morea, Penny Patel, Dia Mirza, costume designer Ashley Rebello and Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukherji.

Kim Sharma also posted a candid picture of the pair, just after the haldi rituals. She wrote, "Congratulations cuties @alannapanday @ivor".

Later, the DJ for the event, DJ Ganesh, posted a picture with Ananya Panday, who seemed to have changed into a simpler yellow kurta after the rituals were over.

Alanna and Ivor are marrying in Taj hotel in Colaba, Mumbai.