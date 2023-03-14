Alanna Panday Mehendi Ceremony: Ananya Panday And Family Celebrate The Bride-to-be

Quick links:
Bride-to-be Alanna Panday appeared to be jovial as she stepped out of the car decked in a pastel hue of green lehenga with a petalled olive green blouse.
Mom Deanne Panday chose a pastel pink ensemble as she poses with her daughter. The family also hosted a bridal dinner. The theme of the dinner was white.
Both mother-daughter were seen sporting elaborate floral hairdos, as they turned to enter their venue, friend Sohail Khan's house.
Bridesmaid and cousin Ananya Panday arrived next with mother and now reality show star Bhavana Pandey in tow. Both dressed in accordance with the pastel theme.
Ananya Panday wore a custom made Amit Aggarwal hand-embroidered leather corded bustier paired with a plisse skirt.
Brother of the bride, Ahaan Panday was seen entering the venue with brother-in-law to-be Ivor McCray. Ivor like Alanna chose shades of green for his mehendi.
Chunky Panday, uncle to the bride, arrives separately dressed in a festive yet simple embroidered kurta for his niece's mehendi ceremony.
Father of the bride, Chikki Panday, brother to Chunky Panday, chose a salmon pink number to match his daughter's mehendi celebration theme.
Alanna's friends were in attendance too - Karan Mehta chose to attend in a muted blue sherwani for his friend's mehendi. Mehta made his debut with Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.
Family friends also graced the occassion - Bobby Deol attended with his wife Tanya Deol in tow. While Tanya was dressed in accordance with the theme, Bobby seemed to have taken the casual route.
Nandita Mahatani also arrived and posed for some photos before entering the venue. Nandita had also attended the bridal dinner hosted by the family.
Nandita also posed with interior designer to the stars Renu Chainani before entering the venue.
Alaviaa Jaffrey, daughter of Jaaved Jaffrey, chose a meet green lehenga set as she waved to the paparazzi before entering the venue.
Salma Khan was also spotted at the event, she chose to directly enter the venue as she exited from her car.
Friend to Alanna, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap was also in attendance in a white and lavender lehenga, with a friend.
Baba Siddique dressed in a muted gold kurta and posed with other guests before entering the venue.