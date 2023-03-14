Last Updated:

Alanna Panday Mehendi Ceremony: Ananya Panday And Family Celebrate The Bride-to-be

Alanna Panday has commenced her wedding festivities as she gears up to marry long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray, friends and family attend their mehendi.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Bride-to-be Alanna Panday appeared to be jovial as she stepped out of the car decked in a pastel hue of green lehenga with a petalled olive green blouse. 

Alanna Panday mehendi
Mom Deanne Panday chose a pastel pink ensemble as she poses with her daughter. The family also hosted a bridal dinner. The theme of the dinner was white.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Both mother-daughter were seen sporting elaborate floral hairdos, as they turned to enter their venue, friend Sohail Khan's house.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Bridesmaid and cousin Ananya Panday arrived next with mother and now reality show star Bhavana Pandey in tow. Both dressed in accordance with the pastel theme.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Ananya Panday wore a custom made Amit Aggarwal hand-embroidered leather corded bustier paired with a plisse skirt.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Brother of the bride, Ahaan Panday was seen entering the venue with brother-in-law to-be Ivor McCray. Ivor like Alanna chose shades of green for his mehendi.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Ahaan even posed separately, flaunting his pastel look embroidered with floral motifs. 

Alanna Panday mehendi
Chunky Panday, uncle to the bride, arrives separately dressed in a festive yet simple embroidered kurta for his niece's mehendi ceremony.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Father of the bride, Chikki Panday, brother to Chunky Panday, chose a salmon pink number to match his daughter's mehendi celebration theme.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Alanna's friends were in attendance too - Karan Mehta chose to attend in a muted blue sherwani for his friend's mehendi. Mehta made his debut with Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Family friends also graced the occassion - Bobby Deol attended with his wife Tanya Deol in tow. While Tanya was dressed in accordance with the theme, Bobby seemed to have taken the casual route.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Nandita Mahatani also arrived and posed for some photos before entering the venue. Nandita had also attended the bridal dinner hosted by the family.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Nandita also posed with interior designer to the stars Renu Chainani before entering the venue.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Alaviaa Jaffrey, daughter of Jaaved Jaffrey, chose a meet green lehenga set as she waved to the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Helen, also attended the mehendi ceremony looking graceful in prisitne white.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Salma Khan was also spotted at the event, she chose to directly enter the venue as she exited from her car.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Friend to Alanna, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap was also in attendance in a white and lavender lehenga, with a friend.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Baba Siddique dressed in a muted gold kurta and posed with other guests before entering the venue.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Costume designer Ashley Rebello posed for some photos before attending the ceremony.

Alanna Panday mehendi
Producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also in attendance along with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

