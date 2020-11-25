Alanna Panday Shares A Passionate Kiss With Boyfriend; Mother Deanne Reacts

Alanna Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday reacted to a post that shows her daughter kissing her boyfriend, Ivor McCray, in her latest post. The social media influencer has a YouTube channel with her boyfriend, Ivor McCray. Most of the time, the duo talk about traveling to various exotic locations. Alanna Panday's boyfriend, Ivor is also a digital media star just like his girlfriend.

In Alanna’s most recent post, she could be seen next to a bathtub along with her boyfriend, Ivor. The duo can be seen enjoying each other’s company in the first two pictures. The third one has them sharing a passionate kiss in the same setting. This image garnered a lot of positive response from her friends and fans. But it was mother Deanne’s comment that proved to be an attention-grabber.

Here is the image for all to see (Source: Alanna Panday's photos on Instagram):

The social media sensation’s mother simply left a comment that said “God Bless”. This simply meant that Deanne blesses their professional and personal union. Deanne’s comment also garnered a response from her daughter herself. The comment can be seen below.

A picture of Alanna Panday's boyfriend, Ivor:

Alanna Panday is Kaali Peeli star Ananya Panday’s cousin and actor Chunky Panday’s niece. Alanna, 25, has over 600,000 followers on her Instagram handle. Via her YouTube channel, Alanna and boyfriend Ivor talk about how the social media sensations met and their relationship in general. The YouTube channel is also used to talk about exotic travel destinations.

Alanna is born to Deanne and Aloke Sharad Panday. Aloke, or fondly known as Chikki, is Cunky Panday’s brother. Deanne, on the other hand, is a fitness trainer and author. She is of Scottish descent.

Here is a picture of Deanne Panday with son and Alanna’s brother, Ahaan:

Deanne has over 400,000 Instagram followers as of this writing. Deanne has, so far, authored two books. The name of the first books is "I’m not stressed: Secrets For A Calm Mind and a healthy body". The second book is "Shut Up and Train: A Complete Fitness Guide For Men And Women".

Here is an image of Deanne and her family:

