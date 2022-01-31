Alaya F Announces Wrap Up Of Upcoming Film 'U Turn'; Ekta Kapoor Says 'will Be Worth It'

Alaya F took to her social media account to announce the wrap-up of her upcoming film, U Turn, as she shared some behind the scenes glimpses of the project. She penned down a heartwarming note as she made the announcement and received heaps of love and good wishes in the comments section. Ekta Kapoor, who will be the producer of the film also dropped a comment for the actor.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared two pictures from the sets of U Turn and mentioned it was a 'tough and challenging journey'. She also said that she learned a lot through the course of the shoot and can't wait for her fans and followers to watch the movie. Captioning post, Alaya wrote, "#UTurn film wrap brought about so many emotions, it was a tough and challenging journey but one where I learned a lot and grew a lot. Major love and respect for the entire team that gave their all, every single day, to make it come to life on screen. A lot of love and effort has been poured into this by everyone involved, can’t wait for all of you to see it! (sic)"

Have a look at Alaya's post here:

Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section and poured in love for the actor as she wrote, "This will b worth it❤️❤️❤️ (sic)". Other fans also left comments for Alaya as they mentioned that they were excited about the film and were waiting for it to release. An Instagram used wrote, "Cannot wait to watch it, I have really missed you on screen."

More about U Turn

U Turn is touted to be a supernatural thriller and will be the Hindi adaptation of the hit Kannada film. Kapoor had earlier announced the film in 2021 and shared a mysterious clip on social media. The clip had an electrifying sound in the background and told fans that "All it takes is one shortcut to change the course of your journey."

The caption of the post read, "After its blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey. (sic)"

(Image: @alayaf/Instagram)