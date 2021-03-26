Alaya F Asks Her Fans To 'save The Date' Of Her Debut Music Video 'Aaj Sajeya'

Bollywood actor Alaya F is only one film old and is venturing into other areas to show off her talents. Now, the actor is all set to make her music video debut. She is going to feature in a music video titled Aaj Sajeya. She took to her Instagram to share the poster of her upcoming track and asked her fans to 'save the date' of the release of the song as well.

Alaya F's save the date post

In the poster shared by Alaya, she is looking gorgeous in a purple sequined blouse and lehenga. She is donning a beige floral printed jacket over the blouse. Her hair is styled in waves and left open. Her look is accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings. Alaya captioned her post by writing, "Save the date! Mera Special Day.. 30th March. Coming, na?" followed by a smiley emoji.

Alaya F's latest post garnered over 10K likes within half an hour of uploading and is still counting. Many of her fans cemented that they are extremely excited about her music video. Many also congratulated her and commented on how stunning she is looking in the poster. See their reactions below:

Alaya F's #Bussitchallenge

The Jawani Janeman actor joined the bandwagon of undertaking the Buss It Challenge. She added a twist to it by incorporating the COVID-19 guidelines into her video. At the beginning of the video, she sprays the sanitiser and then dons the PPE kit and wears a face shield as well. and then she coughs in the end. The audio playing in the background says that the pandemic is not over yet. The caption to her post read, "à¤¸à¤‚à¤­à¤²à¤•à¤° cautiously #BussIt à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¤• à¤–à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤¹à¥ˆ".

Alaya F's movies

Alaya made her debut with the 2020 comedy film, Jawani Jaaneman. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and was directed by Nitin Kakker. The plot of the movie revolves around a 21-year-old girl who claims that a 40-year-old man who hates marriage is her father. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. She will next be seen in Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is slated to release in 2022.

Image courtesy- @alayaf Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.