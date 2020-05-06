Alaya F Strikes Stunning Poses For Mini Photoshoot In 'golden Hour Light' Amid Lockdown

Bollywood stars have often raised the temperature with their stunning cover photoshoots and public appearances. Be it fans or fashion police, their style statements have managed to leave them awestruck. But due to the nationwide lockdown, the actors are unable to pose for a photoshoot or step outdoor. But it seems like newbie Alaya F does not need exotic locations or glamourous outfits for a photoshoot as she caught the golden hour. Recently, Alaya F shared a few pictures of her latest mini photoshoot amid the lockdown.

Interestingly, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared a slideshow on her social media wall. She looked adorable in the sun-kissed photos. Alaya F in a pair of chikankari kurta-palazzo was a sight to sore eyes.

Her traditional earrings complimented her overall attire. With her sleek straight hair, she opted for a nude makeup look. Accessorising her attire a bit more, she also wore a thin golden chain. In the photos, she is seen posing with sunlight coming through a window near her. Instagramming the slide show, she wrote a caption that read, 'I’m telling you.. I see golden hour light and I HAVE to do a mini photo shoot'. Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Check out her post below:

Apart from sharing her gorgeous pictures, Alaya F is also keeping her self updated with the online trends to entertain fans. A few days back, she attempted to give a good laugh to her followers as she performed the Savage Challenge and added a pinch of her humour. In the last couple of weeks, she took the 'who's most likely' to and 'hand emoji' challenge. The creativity of the actor was loved and appreciated by her fans.

What's next in the kitty?

Talking about the professional front, the 22-year-old actor bagged praises for her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead characters. The film hit the theatres in January 2020. Reportedly, Alaya F will soon join hands with the same production banner of her debut film. The producer, Jackky Bhagnani, said in an interview with a leading entertainment portal that they feel Alaya is a promising actor and they enjoyed working with her.

