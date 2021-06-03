Alaya F Gets Caught While Having Vada Pav & Jalebi, Says 'it's Hard To Diet Around Them'

Alaya F recently shared a BTS glimpse from her recent ad shoot. On June 3, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video from the sets of the ad shoot of a hair product. As seen in Alaya F's Instagram video, the actor is seen refusing to eat junk food and later on caught sneaking out to binge on the same. Sharing this video on social media, Alaya said, "#throwback to some fun behind the scenes moments on set".

Watch Alaya F sneaking out to eat vada pav and jalebi

Alaya F's Instagram Reel video starts with one of the crew members offering her vada pav and jalebis. At first, she refuses the offer saying, "mujhe yeh dikhao hi mat" (do not show me all this). However, later on, Alaya F is spotted eating vada pav and jalebi alone in her green room. When the actor's secret has been caught, she gets embarrassed and says, "don't judge". As mentioned in Alaya F's Instagram caption, the actor said, "What can I say? It’s hard dieting around vada pav and jalebis".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Alaya F were left in splits watching the hilarious video. One of the users said, "busted", while another added, "Hahaha I've seen this happening live!! Too cuteee you are". A fan commented, "At first you eat that mango pie alone.. Now eating this jalebis and vada oaav. 😭😭😭 all alone". Another added, "I related to this more than I should admit". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Alaya F's new music video was recently released on YouTube. On March 31, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the song. Titled Aaj Sajeya, the song is sung by Goldie Sohel. The singer has also penned and created the music for the song.

The music video also stars Taha Shah Badussha. Sharing the glimpse of the song on Instagram, Alaya F said, "Finally out and going strong!♥️ #AajSajeya". She further added, "You know what’s going on everyone’s wedding playlist for sure Watching your videos and reading the comments".

IMAGE: ALAYA F'S INSTAGRAM

