Alaya F Having 'one Of Those Days' When She Really Wants To 'jump In The Pool!'; See Pics

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F took to Instagram to share a fun summer picture from her vacation to Goa. The actress has been posting about her Goa vacation in a luxury villa on Instagram. Clad in a bikini, Alaya F posted several pictures on her social media with quirky captions. Check out the pictures and netizens' reactions to them.

'One of those days'

Sporting a bikini, Alaya F uploaded a picture of her stretching her body while looking sideways. In the caption, the 23-year-old expressed her desire to just jump into the pool as it was 'one of those days' in the summer heat. Her picturesque photo has won several hearts as fans can be seen going gaga over her in the comments.

Netizens' reaction to Alaya F's Instagram post

Fans could not help but gush about the actress in the comments section as several fans commented 'Hot' under the post. Marveling at Alaya's beauty, one fan commented that she is a 'Goddess' while another chimed in to comment she was his 'all-time favourite girl'. Many fans expressed their marvel with fire emojis in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Alaya F Instagram.

Alaya F's Instagram posts of her vacation

Treating her fans with photos from her Goa trip, Alaya posted a picture where she can be seen leaning over her balcony. Sporting a bikini top with jean shorts, Alaya wittily captioned her picture with a dialogue from Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet with a twist of her own. Writing 'O Romeo, where is my suntan lotion?', Alaya referred to the scorching heat of Goa.

In one of Alaya F's photos of her Goa trip, she can be seen jumping into the pool. Clad in a bikini, Alaya had a great form as she dived into the pool. Alaya informed her fans in the caption that she had to go through many trials and errors before she got this shot. She also informed her fans she had a fun time in Goa.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.