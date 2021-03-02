Alaya F Looks For Her 'Romeo' To Get Her Suntan Lotion In THIS Photo; Check It Out

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F, who often shares pictures from her vacation trips, recently took to Instagam to share a picture of her standing in the balcony. She also wrote a quirky caption wherein she was calling out her 'Romeo' to bring her suntan lotion. Take a look.

Alaya F seeks suntan lotion from her 'Romeo'

In the picture, Alaya is seen leaning from the balcony window. She is wearing a lavender bralette and a pair of light blue shorts. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. In the caption, Alaya wrote, "O Romeo, where is my suntan lotion?"

Alaya F's photo garnered over 28K likes within half an hour of uploading and is still counting. As soon as the picture was uploaded, her fans and followers rushed in to comment section on the post. Many of them have used the fire and the red heart emojis to comment. One of her fans has commented by calling her pretty while another has described her as gorgeous. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Alaya F's Instagram

Alaya F's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She recently dropped a hint about her new project with Punit Malhotra. She shared a picture on Instagram as she posed with him. Both the actors were all smiles for the camera. Alaya also mentioned that she had an amazing time shooting with Punit. While she was dressed in a pink crop top and a pair of blue denim, Punit wore a grey tee-shirt and paired with an olive jacket. In the caption, Alaya wrote, "Had such an amazinggg time shooting with the wonderfullll @punitdmalhotra! Sooo excited for all of you to see it!"

Alaya F's movies

Alaya made her debut with the 2020 comedy film, Jawani Jaaneman. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and was directed by Nitin Kakker. The plot of the movie revolves around a 21-year-old girl who claims that a 40-year-old man who hates marriages is her father. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. She will next be seen in Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is slated to release in 2022.

