Alaya F & Other Celebs Who Are Spending Their Quarantine Polishing Their Skills

After the government announced nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebrities, like other people, have been staying indoors. They are not only keeping themselves busy with productive activities but also urging their fans to do the same. Moreover, the actors have taken to social media and they showcase their artistic skills to break the monotony of their routine. Therefore, we have compiled some of the Bollywood actors' photos which will motivate you to polish your skills.

Celebs who are spending their quarantine polishing their artistic skills

1. Alaya F

Bollywood actor Alaya F stunned everyone with her debut flick Jawaani Jaaneman. She is also quite active on social media. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she is sharing her art videos. To date, Alaya F has posted incredible art pieces which she has been creating. Have a look.

2. A masterpiece by Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor did not shy away from flaunting her art skills. She spilled all the vibrant colours on the canvas to create something different. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor showcased her love for pineapples by painting one of them with a quirky touch as she added broad frames and personified the tropical fruit.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panda baked scrumptious chocolate chip cookies with her baby sister. Although she claimed to have roamed around the kitchen while hogging chocolate chips, Ananya Panday’s fans applauded her for her efforts. Have a look.

4. Mouni Roy

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy shared a series of photos featuring herself. She can be seen gardening and watering her plants during the lockdown. She also posted pictures while reading books.

