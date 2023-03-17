Alaya F Reacts To Priyanka Chopra Calling Her Bollywood's Next Superstar

Alaya F took to her Instagram to share what it felt like, to hear Priyanka Chopra take her name when asked about Bollywood's next superstar. The actress shared a snippet of Priyanka's interview where she can be seen making her comment. The snippet was accompanied by a short note the actress penned.

Alaya expresses her happiness

Sharing the interview snippet from SXSW 2023, Alaya wrote, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

Bollywood's next superstar

At this year's South by South West festival, Priyanka was asked to name a Bollywood actress who could be dubbed the next major superstar of the industry. Priyanka was very upfront about it being Alia Bhatt. However, reflecting on Alia's massive stardom, she concluded that the mother of 1 is already a superstar in her own right.

Priyanka on Alaya

Switching her answer, Priyanka spoke a few kind words about Alaya and her potential to succeed. "I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a new perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years."

Alaya's work front

Alaya F made her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman which released in 2020. Her next release was in 2022 with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy. This year she was seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. She currently has 3 films in the pipeline, 2 of which she has completed filming.