Alaya F has won the hearts after her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman as Tia. After the success of Jawaani Janneman, Alaya gave various interviews wherein she was seen revealing that she had asked her mother to be a silent supporter before the release of the film. Actor Pooja Bedi is known to speak her mind and therefore Alaya had requested her to keep mum before the release of the film.

Alaya F revealed why she asked mother Pooja Bedi to be a silent supporter

Also Read | Alaya F's Idea Of Waking Up Is All Of Us In The Morning; Check Out

During an interview with a news portal, Alaya F stated that she had asked her mother to be a silent spectator until the release of her film. She also asked her mother to keep supporting her while still being away from the public. Pooja Bedi is known for speaking her mind and being outspoken and hence Alaya had made this strange request to her, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Alaya F Shares Her Home Workout, Urges 'important To Nurture Health More Than Ever'

In an interview with a news portal, Alaya F said that she was quite nervous upon the announcement of the film. Alaya F also revealed that she had no clue that the film had garnered a certain amount of buzz upon announcement. Alaya also stated that she went completely underground for two years after the film was announced.

Also Read | When Alaya F's Revealed That She Found Comfort In Preparation And Called It Her 'obsession'

The actor further on continued to present her views on nepotism in Bollywood and her stance on it. Alaya F agreed that she comes from a place of privilege. She also added that there are levels of privilege that star kids usually have. The actor mentioned watching a roundtable a while ago and agreeing to what Abhimanyu Dassani had said. In the interview Dassani had stated that he will not get a film just because his mother did a film 30 years ago, Alaya added that she agreed with this point of his. Alaya also admitted that she found a lot of similarities in and hence resonated with the point put forth by Abhimanyu. However, the actor concluded by saying that having said that, she agreed that there was a certain type of privilege.

Also Read | Alaya F's Adorable Bond With Brother Omar F Evident In These Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.