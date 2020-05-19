Alaya F Says She Feels The Pressure To Be Socially Active For Her Fans

It seems like Alaya F has been leaving no chance to be productive and experimental amid lockdown. Be it creating some new art or practicing some home workout, Alaya F has been doing it all. The actor has been making sure that she updates her fans with all the activities she has been doing while staying at home. Recently, in a media interaction, Alaya F talked about being pressured to stay active on social media

In the interview, Alaya F said that she is trying to keep her social media updated. She mentioned that sometimes she feels the pressure to keep putting up posts to be out there and stay relevant. She added that Instagram affects her because it reminds her that she needs to make sure that people remember her face.

Talking about her work, Alaya F said that she misses working as her career had just started and she had to take a break instantly. She added that she could go to work again as she loves the feeling of being on a film set. Alaya F informed that she has been reading scripts during the lockdown and she feels that it’s great that she has the time to read the scripts.

Furthermore, the actor talked about her quarantine routine and said that she recently discovered that she is quite good at yoga, and it is something that she has never done in her life. The actor mentioned that she realised that she is flexible and has a strong core. Therefore, she can do a lot of yoga as it comes naturally to her. Alaya F said that once the lockdown is over, she plans on joining a yoga class as it keeps her fit and makes for a perfect workout routine.

When asked about her hobby of painting and how she is consistent with it, Alaya F said that creating art helps her to keep a positive mind. Drawing has always been something she loves to do to be more focussed, she said. She added that if she is on set and she does not want to chat with anyone between shots, she would draw to stay more focussed. Alaya F mentioned that drawing has moved from something that helps her to stay calm to something that she enjoys doing.

Alaya F wrapped up the conversation saying that she has started using her hobby as a stress buster. However, now when she has the time to create something, she thinks about making the painting as detailed and intricate as she wants. She added that she is more calm and composed than she thought she would ever be.

